Mayo Clinic invests in cancer-care platform Karkinos Healthcare

Karkinos Healthcare Private Ltd., a technology-driven, oncology-focussed managed health care platform, said Mayo Clinic of the U.S. has invested in a minority stake in the company, subject to certain conditions precedent.

Mayo Clinic will also nominate a member on the Board of Directors of Karkinos as part of this agreement besides transferring technical know-how. The size of investment has not been disclosed.

Some of the investors of Karkinos Healthcare, which is pioneering the distributed cancer care Network model in India, include Ratan Tata, Venu Srinivasan, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Ronnie Screwvala, Vijay Shekar Sharma and Bhavish Agarwal.

The Tata Group is investing ₹110 crore in Karkinos while Rakuten Medical, the global clinical stage biotechnology company, and Reliance Digital Health, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, hold minority stakes. Venture Capital fund Endiya Partners also has a stake in the company.

The company said it works with multiple healthcare institutions and professionals in the oncology ecosystem, to bring care closer to patients backed by a technology platform.

It is already offering its services in Kothamangalam, Chottanikkara, Thodupuzha, Munnar locations of Ernakulum and Idukki Districts, in Kerala and is planning to scale up its operations across India.

The company is also setting up a cancer centre in Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) premises at Imphal, in partnership with Government of Manipur, it said.