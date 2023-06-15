ADVERTISEMENT

May sees record number of air travellers

June 15, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

IndiGo market share breaches 60% mark

Jagriti Chandra

FILE PHOTO: A woman speaks to staff at the Go First airline ticketing counter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Domestic airlines witnessed a record number of travellers for the month of May with a total of 132.14 lakh passenger trips registered, a growth of 15.24% over the same period last year.

With peak travel season underway due to the ongoing summer break, passenger traffic grew by 2.5% over April 2023, with growth being partly arrested due to GoFirst’s suspension of flight operations from May 3.

As compared to May 2019, when there were a total of 121.87 lakh passenger trips, last month’s figure shows an increase of 8.4% in domestic air traffic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Flying too close to travel date? Be ready to pay up to five times more

With GoFirst out of the fray, IndiGo saw its market share rise further to 61.4% with a total 81.10 lakh passenger trips as compared to a market share of 57.5% in April 2023.

All airlines saw a healthy seat occupancy rate with more than 90% of their seats sold on an average--SpiceJet which has only 34 out of 65 planes operational recorded a load factor of 94.8%, followed by Vistara (93.2%) and AirAsia India (92.8%).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US