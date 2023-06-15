May sees record number of air travellers

June 15, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Domestic airlines witnessed a record number of travellers for the month of May with a total of 132.14 lakh passenger trips registered, a growth of 15.24% over the same period last year.

With peak travel season underway due to the ongoing summer break, passenger traffic grew by 2.5% over April 2023, with growth being partly arrested due to GoFirst’s suspension of flight operations from May 3.

As compared to May 2019, when there were a total of 121.87 lakh passenger trips, last month’s figure shows an increase of 8.4% in domestic air traffic.

With GoFirst out of the fray, IndiGo saw its market share rise further to 61.4% with a total 81.10 lakh passenger trips as compared to a market share of 57.5% in April 2023.

All airlines saw a healthy seat occupancy rate with more than 90% of their seats sold on an average--SpiceJet which has only 34 out of 65 planes operational recorded a load factor of 94.8%, followed by Vistara (93.2%) and AirAsia India (92.8%).

