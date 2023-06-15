HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

May sees record number of air travellers

IndiGo market share breaches 60% mark

June 15, 2023 07:44 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Jagriti Chandra
FILE PHOTO: A woman speaks to staff at the Go First airline ticketing counter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A woman speaks to staff at the Go First airline ticketing counter at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in Mumbai, India, May 3, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Domestic airlines witnessed a record number of travellers for the month of May with a total of 132.14 lakh passenger trips registered, a growth of 15.24% over the same period last year.

With peak travel season underway due to the ongoing summer break, passenger traffic grew by 2.5% over April 2023, with growth being partly arrested due to GoFirst’s suspension of flight operations from May 3.

As compared to May 2019, when there were a total of 121.87 lakh passenger trips, last month’s figure shows an increase of 8.4% in domestic air traffic.

Also read: Flying too close to travel date? Be ready to pay up to five times more

With GoFirst out of the fray, IndiGo saw its market share rise further to 61.4% with a total 81.10 lakh passenger trips as compared to a market share of 57.5% in April 2023.

All airlines saw a healthy seat occupancy rate with more than 90% of their seats sold on an average--SpiceJet which has only 34 out of 65 planes operational recorded a load factor of 94.8%, followed by Vistara (93.2%) and AirAsia India (92.8%).

Related Topics

travel and commuting / air transport

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.