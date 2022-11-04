Max Life ties up with Ditto

The Hindu Bureau Mumbai
November 04, 2022 21:09 IST

Max Life Insurance Company has announced a life insurance product distribution tie-up with TacterialConsulting Private Ltd. (Ditto) to enhance its reach. 

The corporate-agent partnership aims to leverage Ditto’s diversified insurance advisory platform to offer Max Life’s plans to online customers.

In the initial phase, Ditto will sell multiple variants of Max Life’s protection plan providing comprehensive coverage against death, disease and disability along with applicable riders facilitated via a seamless digital distribution model. 

The tie-upaims to improve Max Life’s customer experience by leveraging Ditto’s insurance advisory capabilities and technological prowess to enhance life insurance penetration in the country.

“Consumers’ buying behavior has taken a turn towards technology during the pandemic. By partnering with Ditto, we look forward to expanding our online presence and be able to provide new-age consumers a comprehensive selection of our online offerings, which are flexible and tailor-made for millennials,” said V. Viswanand, deputy managing director, Max Life.

