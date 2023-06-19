ADVERTISEMENT

Max Life picks up 2.99% stake in Capital Small Finance Bank for ₹49.5 crore

June 19, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

Equity shares with face value of ₹10 have been allotted at a premium of ₹458 per equity share

The Hindu Bureau

Capital Small Finance Bank said it has secured an equity investment of little more than ₹49.5 crore from Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. which has been allotted a total of 10,57,700 equity shares. 

Equity shares with face value of ₹10 have been allotted at a premium of ₹458 per equity share. With this, Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. now holds 2.99% stake in the post-issue equity shareholding. 

Sarvjit Singh Samra, MD & CEO, Capital Small Finance Bank, said, “This investment marks a significant milestone for Capital Small Finance Bank and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. It is a testament to the strength of our bank and the trust that Max Life Insurance Company Limited has placed in us”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US