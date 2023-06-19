HamberMenu
Max Life picks up 2.99% stake in Capital Small Finance Bank for ₹49.5 crore

Equity shares with face value of ₹10 have been allotted at a premium of ₹458 per equity share

June 19, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Capital Small Finance Bank said it has secured an equity investment of little more than ₹49.5 crore from Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. which has been allotted a total of 10,57,700 equity shares. 

Equity shares with face value of ₹10 have been allotted at a premium of ₹458 per equity share. With this, Max Life Insurance Company Ltd. now holds 2.99% stake in the post-issue equity shareholding. 

Sarvjit Singh Samra, MD & CEO, Capital Small Finance Bank, said, “This investment marks a significant milestone for Capital Small Finance Bank and reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. It is a testament to the strength of our bank and the trust that Max Life Insurance Company Limited has placed in us”

