Maveric Systems to hire 3,000 techies by 2025

Maveric Systems, an engineering and technology services firm, has embarked on an employee expansion exercise to fuel its growth.

Ranga Reddy, CEO, Maveric Systems said his company would hire over 3,000 technology specialists in the next three to four years. The additional hiring would predominantly expand the company’s key business units, including Data, Digital, Core banking (Temenos) and Quality Engineering, he said.

Most of these fresh positions would be in Chennai, Bengaluru and at Maveric Systems’ upcoming facility in Pune.

The tech firm is also planning to hire leadership talent to strengthen its banking domain.

“In order to strengthen our depth in the banking domain, we are also looking out for leaders who are masters in building new-age banking solutions across the focus streams of customer experience, customer analytics, regulatory reporting, digital and cloud operations,” Mr. Reddy added.

Subsequently, the company was also hiring leaders with expertise in programme delivery impact across the banking value chain of retail, corporate, wealth management digital ecosystem, he further said.

``As the market slowly reopens, hiring activity is showing signs of revival in the tech industry,’’ Mr. Reddy observed.