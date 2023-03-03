HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Matter Motor unveils electric bikes from ₹1.43 lakh to ₹1.54 lakh

March 03, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ahmedabad-based Matter Motor Works has unveiled its first electric motorbike Aera in two variants priced between ₹1.43 lakh and ₹1.54 lakh.

“It took us nearly four years to develop this EV from scratch. We will start production soon after getting Automotive Research Association of India certification,” said Saran Babu, co-founder and chief design officer.

Mr. Babu said that the company was in the process of setting up a manufacturing unit in Ahmedabad to make 60,000 units per annum with the $20 million raised recently. It was also planning to raise $75 million in the next fiscal to ramp up production.

According to him, though the company has developed four variants, only two are being displayed now. It will have one uniform pre-register price across India.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.