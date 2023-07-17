Matrix Gas files with NSE for IPO

July 17, 2023 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

Matrix Gas and Renewables Ltd., a gas aggregator in India, having raised funds through preferential allotment, said it has filed Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Ltd to raise funds through Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company proposes to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue primarily towards meeting the working capital requirements for sourcing natural gas, rLNG (regasified liquefied natural gas), and importing LNG cargoes.

