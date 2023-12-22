Masur Dal imports to stay duty-free till March 2025

December 22, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

With pulses inflation accelerating amid poor output prospects for the Kharif crop and a significant lag in Rabi crop sowing, the government on Friday extended the import duty exemption on Masur dal by a year, extending its validity till March 31, 2025, from the current deadline of March 2024.

In November, retail prices of pulses surged 20.23% compared with 18.8% in October, while wholesale prices rose at an even faster 21.6%. As of December 15, Rabi crop sowing for pulses was 8.2% lower than a year earlier. India imports pulses from countries such as Canada, Australia, Myanmar and Mozambique.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT