ADVERTISEMENT

Masur Dal imports to stay duty-free till March 2025

December 22, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

The Hindu Bureau

In November, retail prices of pulses surged 20.23% compared with 18.8% in October, while wholesale prices rose at an even faster 21.6%. | Photo Credit: Arundhati Sathe

With pulses inflation accelerating amid poor output prospects for the Kharif crop and a significant lag in Rabi crop sowing, the government on Friday extended the import duty exemption on Masur dal by a year, extending its validity till March 31, 2025, from the current deadline of March 2024. 

In November, retail prices of pulses surged 20.23% compared with 18.8% in October, while wholesale prices rose at an even faster 21.6%. As of December 15, Rabi crop sowing for pulses was 8.2% lower than a year earlier. India imports pulses from countries such as Canada, Australia, Myanmar and Mozambique. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

imports

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US