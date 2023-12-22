GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Masur Dal imports to stay duty-free till March 2025

December 22, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI 

The Hindu Bureau
In November, retail prices of pulses surged 20.23% compared with 18.8% in October, while wholesale prices rose at an even faster 21.6%.

In November, retail prices of pulses surged 20.23% compared with 18.8% in October, while wholesale prices rose at an even faster 21.6%. | Photo Credit: Arundhati Sathe

With pulses inflation accelerating amid poor output prospects for the Kharif crop and a significant lag in Rabi crop sowing, the government on Friday extended the import duty exemption on Masur dal by a year, extending its validity till March 31, 2025, from the current deadline of March 2024. 

In November, retail prices of pulses surged 20.23% compared with 18.8% in October, while wholesale prices rose at an even faster 21.6%. As of December 15, Rabi crop sowing for pulses was 8.2% lower than a year earlier. India imports pulses from countries such as Canada, Australia, Myanmar and Mozambique. 

Related Topics

imports

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.