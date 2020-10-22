Mastercard to strengthen digital front to enhance user experience

Addressing the growing demand for digital payment solutions for everything, from buying coffee to ordering groceries, Mastercard on Thursday in partnership with Atlantis announced the expansion of its Digital First Programme in India.

Mastercard is partnering with Atlantis, a financial technology company headquartered in Singapore, to provide users with a technology solution that will enable them to enjoy a best-in-class digital banking experience. Following the launch in India, the partnership will subsequently expand to Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, as per the company.

Under this programme, users would be able to use their cards/accounts for digital transactions within minutes of application, enabled by a fully digital online application, issuance process and including video KYC. Users can also control their own spending and set usage alerts directly from the mobile app, allowing them to manage spending thresholds, said Mastercard in a statement.

