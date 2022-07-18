Business

Maruti unveils new S-Presso at ₹4.25 lakh

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it had unveiled a new version of its entry level hatchback S-Presso priced between ₹4.25 lakh and ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom price).

The manual variants of the model are priced between ₹4.25 lakh and ₹5.49 lakh, while the trims with Automatic Gear Shift (AGS) are tagged at ₹5.65 lakh and ₹5.99 lakh.

The new S-Presso comes with 1-litre petrol engine with idle-start-stop technology offering a fuel efficiency of up to 25.3 km per litre.

“S-Presso with its bold SUVish design has carved a strong niche for itself. Within a short span of around three years, we have sold over 2,02,500 units of S-Presso, a strong testimony that it stirred the right notes with customers,” Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

The new S-Presso with a refined 1.0 K-series engine, enhanced fuel-efficiency and added features will offer an engaging driving experience to customers, he added.

The model comes with various safety features like dual airbags, high-speed alert system, reverse parking sensors standard in all variants and electronic stability programme (ESP) with hill hold assist in AGS variants, the auto major said.


