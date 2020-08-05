Maruti unveils new S-Cross at ₹8.39 lakh

NEW DELHI

05 August 2020 22:38 IST

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday unveiled the new S-Cross model with a petrol engine, priced in the range of ₹8.39-12.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

“S-Cross holds an indispensable position in our NEXA portfolio…[it] offers a powerful drive experience with refined performance...Appealing to the customers who strive for adventure and performance, the launch of the powerful all new S-Cross with 1.5 litre petrol engine and automatic variant will offer customers a delightful experience,” Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said.

Advertising

Advertising