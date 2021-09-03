Business

Maruti to recall over 1.8 lakh cars, SUVs

Maruti Suzuki on Friday announced a recall of 1,81,754 units of some petrol variants of Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara Brezza, S-Cross and XL6 models to inspect for a possible defect related to the motor generator unit.

The carmaker said the inspection/replacement of the Motor Generator Unit in the affected vehicles will be carried out free of cost. The recall will impact units of these models manufactured between May 4, 2018 and October 27, 2020.

“Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects,” the company said.


