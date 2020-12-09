Maruti to raise prices of vehicles

NEW DELHI

09 December 2020 21:55 IST

Country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said it will increase the prices of its vehicles January onwards, to mitigate some impact of high input costs.

While the company said the price increase will vary for different models, it did not share the details.

“Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in January 2021,” it said in a filing to the stock exchange.

Advertising

Advertising

(EOM)