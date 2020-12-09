Business

Maruti to raise prices of vehicles

Country’s largest car maker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said it will increase the prices of its vehicles January onwards, to mitigate some impact of high input costs.

While the company said the price increase will vary for different models, it did not share the details.

“Over the past year, the cost of company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in January 2021,” it said in a filing to the stock exchange.

(EOM)

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 9, 2020 9:56:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/maruti-to-raise-prices-of-vehicles/article33292254.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY