Maruti, Tata Motors, Audi to increase prices from Jan. 1

November 27, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

Passenger vehicle majors Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. and Tata Motors and luxury car maker Audi have announced increase in prices of their cars in January on account of increased cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity prices.

“While the company makes maximum efforts to reduce cost and offset the increase, it may have to pass on some increase to the market. This price increase shall vary across models,” Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement. Tata Motors too said it was planning a similar increase in prices. “We are considering a price hike across our passenger and electric vehicles in January 2024. The extent of the hike and exact details will be announced in few weeks,” a Tata Motors Spokesperson said. Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, has announced a price increase of up to 2% across its model range owing to rising input and operational costs. The price hike will be effective from January 1, 2024, the company said in a statement. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Achieving profitability through a sustainable business model remains a critical part of Audi India’s strategy. Due to rising supply-chain-related input and operational costs, we have effected a price correction across our model range, maintaining the brand’s premium price positioning.” “The price correction aims to ensure sustainable growth for Audi India and our dealer partners, and we will ensure that the price hike’s impact is as minimal as possible for customers,” he added

