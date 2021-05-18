Maruti Suzuki, Zydus Hospital partner to open new hospital in Gujarat

18 May 2021 23:07 IST

Maruti Suzuki India in partnership with Zydus Hospitals has announced the start of a multi-speciality hospital at Sitapur in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Built at a cost of ₹126 crores, the hospital has been 100% funded by the Maruti Suzuki Foundation, a CSR initiative of Maruti Suzuki.

The hospital, which will be managed and operated by Ramanbhai Foundation, the CSR arm of Zydus Group, is also assisting in taking care of COVID-19 patients and strengthening the fight against the pandemic, the company said in a statement.

“When our Gujarat car plant started, there was no major medical facility available in the region. We decided to build a good quality multi-speciality hospital for the benefit of all residents of that area and partnered with Zydus Hospitals. Fortunately, it was in time for the COVID-19 second wave and we have converted it into a COVID-19-care facility to help fight the pandemic,” Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said.

The statement added that the hospital is expected to serve over 3.75 lakh people residing at Sitapur and adjoining villages at affordable charges. “Starting with a 50-bed facility, the hospital can be progressively expanded to 100 beds basis the demand. The infrastructure is already in-place for the expansion of the facility. The facility is spread over 7.5 acres and is the first one in the area with super-specialisation services,” it said.