Maruti Suzuki unveils new Brezza from ₹7.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest carmaker, on Thursday unveiled the all-new Brezza priced in the range of ₹7.99 lakh-₹ 13.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

“I am extremely excited for this latest offering as it holds an important position in our portfolio and also enjoys a special status in the industry. Today marks the start of the next chapter of the legendary Brezza,” said Maruti Suzuki India’s MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi.

Mr. Takeuchi added that the second generation Brezza, whose previous model was the first to be designed and developed exclusively for India, was the first offering in Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming SUV portfolio.

He also noted that the Brezza was the company’s sixth launch in the last 8 months, which reflected its confidence in the Indian market.

The second-generation Brezza will be available in manual and automatic transmission options, and is powered by the company’s next-gen K-series 1.5 litre petrol engine with smart hybrid technology. The company claims that the car will deliver a fuel efficiency of up to 20.15 km per litre. Additionally, the model boasts of an electric sunroof, head-up display, digital 360 camera, 40 connected features, and over 20 safety features, including six airbags and hill-hold assist.

Mr. Takeuchi added that along with its supplier partners, the company had invested close to ₹760 crore on the All New Brezza. The new Brezza would compete with the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon in this segment.

Maruti Suzuki made its entry into the compact SUV segment in March 2016 with Brezza, and has sold over 7.5 lakh units of the cars since then.

Mr. Takeuchi said that the launch of the new Brezza was an important step in the company’s plan to strengthen presence across segments, with special focus on SUV portfolio and introducing products that were high on design, technology and features.