Maruti Suzuki unveils ‘New Age Baleno’ from ₹6.35 lakh

Maruti Suzuki MD & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa at the launch of the all-new Baleno in New Delhi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

New car set to re-energise premium hatchback segment with several first-in-segment features: MD

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday unveiled the all new version of its popular premium hatchback Baleno in the price range of ₹6.35-9.49 lakh.

“Baleno has been a game changer model for Maruti Suzuki. It is among the top five best-selling cars in the industry since launch,” said Kenichi Ayukawa, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.

“With focus on technology and innovation, the New Age Baleno is set to re-energise the premium hatchback segment with several first-in-segment features,” Mr. Ayukawa said.

He added that along with its suppliers, the company had invested more than ₹1,150 crore in this full model change.

The new model comes in manual as well as Auto Gear Shift (AGS) transmission options, with a mileage of 22.35 km/l and 22.94 km/l, respectively.

Among other things, the New Age Baleno will come with a first-in-its-segment Head Up Display that will allow customers to drive without taking eyes off the road by displaying information like speed, RPM and fuel economy, along with a 360 View Camera and a 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ Infotainment system. It is powered by an Advanced K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine and offers 113Nm@4,400rpm torque and peak power of 66kW@6,000rpm. It is also equipped with six airbags, ESP and Hill Hold Assist.

On the demand scenario, Mr Ayukawa said, “If we leave out supply side issues, the demand in the market looks promising. Our customers, our patrons are awarding us with healthy bookings. Even today we have about 2.7 lakh bookings.” He added that the company was making all efforts to fulfill this demand at the earliest.

“The domestic passenger vehicle sales in the first 10 months of this fiscal year have been 24 lakh units as compared to 20 lakh units in the previous year. Though this growth is on a low base of previous year, we think the momentum will continue,” he added.