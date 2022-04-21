Maruti Suzuki unveils all new XL6 MPV

Managing Director & CEO Maruti Suzuki India Limited Hisashi Takeuchi, Executive Director Shashank Srivastava and CTO Raman CV at the unveiling of the new XL6 in Mumbai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. on Thursday unveiled the All-New XL6 multi purpose vehicle (MPV) at starting price of ₹11,29,000 ex-showroom. The top end variant is priced at ₹14,55,00 ex-showroom.

XL6 is the most premium offering from NEXA, the showrooms offering the premium vehicles of Maruti Suzuki.

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “The XL6 has been a very successful model for us at NEXA. It has managed to carve a space for itself as the premium MPV in a short period.”

“The evolving customer’s aspirations for a bolder, feature-packed, premium utility vehicle have led us to introduce the All-New XL6. This premium MPV has enhanced comfort and convenience features, which are bound to delight today’s modern buyer,” he added.

In his first address to the media as the new MD& CEO of the company, Mr. Takeuchi said, “With the uncertainties prevailing today, the business realities are continuously evolving. One cannot precisely determine what challenges will emerge next and what impact will they have on our operations.”

“I am excited to be in the driving seat to steer the company at such a time. Challenges test the grit and determination of leaders. My team and I will be taking these challenges, head on,” he added.

“Among all the uncertainties, let me assure you on the products front, Maruti Suzuki will make FY22-23 an exciting year. With an aim to offer the ‘joy of mobility’ to customers, we will keep bringing new models and upgrades across different segments,” he further said.

“Importantly, our launches and upgrades will reflect the aspirations of young and dynamic India that craves for indulgence, comfort, and convenience,” he added.