Maruti Suzuki transported 7.2 lakh vehicles via rail in last 5 years

20 April 2021 22:56 IST

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday said it has transported over 7.2 lakh vehicles using the Indian Railways in the last five years.

In 2020-21, more than 1.8 lakh vehicles took the rail route for transportation — nearly 13% of total sales in the same period, the highest-ever railway despatch by the company as against nearly 88,000 units in 2016-17, it said in a statement, adding that this has also helped the company offset over 3,200 MT of CO2 emissions, cumulatively.

Kenichi Ayukawa, MD & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “The transportation of finished vehicles via Railways has many tangible benefits. It is a clean, environment friendly mode of transportation. It reduces congestion on highways and there is more space available to other vehicles. Therefore, as a conscious effort at Maruti Suzuki, we have taken important steps to enhance vehicle transportation via Railways.”