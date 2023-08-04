Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance achieves 1 million car loans milestone

August 04, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF) said it has achieved a landmark milestone of facilitating one million car loans through its 23 finance partners in three years.

Having collaborated with its finance partners since its inception in 2020, MSSF said it has enabled loans worth over ₹64,000 crore to customers across NEXA and Arena channels.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “In the last three years, this online platform has redefined the modern car-buying experience and currently about 35% of Maruti Suzuki customers avail car loans through Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance Portal, across Arena and NEXA channels.”

“Customers are delighted by the ‘anytime-anywhere’ convenience of MSSF. Crossing over one million loan milestone, amounting to more than ₹64,000 crore through finance partners, is a testament towards our efforts to enhance the overall customer experience with new and innovative digital solutions,” he said.

