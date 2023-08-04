HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance achieves 1 million car loans milestone

August 04, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

Lalatendu Mishra 10141

Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance (MSSF) said it has achieved a landmark milestone of facilitating one million car loans through its 23 finance partners in three years.

Having collaborated with its finance partners since its inception in 2020, MSSF said it has enabled loans worth over ₹64,000 crore to customers across NEXA and Arena channels.

Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said“In the last three years, this online platform has redefined the modern car-buying experience and currently about 35% of Maruti Suzuki customers avail car loans through Maruti Suzuki Smart Finance Portal, across Arena and NEXA channels.”

“Customers are delighted by the ‘anytime-anywhere’ convenience of MSSF. Crossing over one million loan milestone, amounting to more than ₹64,000 crore through finance partners, is a testament towards our efforts to enhance the overall customer experience with new and innovative digital solutions,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.