Maruti Suzuki recalls 17,362 vehicles to fix faulty airbag controller

January 18, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - New Delhi

Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it was recalling 17,362 units of models like Alto K10, Brezza and Baleno to inspect and replace faulty airbag controller. The affected models are Alto K10, S-Presso, Eeco, Brezza, Baleno and Grand Vitara, manufactured between December 8, 2022 and January 12, 2023, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

“The recall is being undertaken to inspect and replace airbag controller free of cost, if required in these vehicles,” it added.

It is suspected that there is a possible defect in the affected part, which in rare cases might result in non-deployment of the airbags and seat belt pretensioners, in the event of a vehicle crash, the auto major stated.

“Out of abundant caution, customers of the suspected vehicles are advised not to drive or use the vehicle till the affected part is replaced,” it said.

Affected vehicle owners will be receiving communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised workshops for immediate attention, the company noted.