Maruti Suzuki raises vehicle prices by about 1.1% across models

January 16, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - New Delhi

This is the second price hike that the carmaker is undertaking in the ongoing fiscal year, after increasing it in April 2022

PTI

The company sells a range of vehicles starting from entry-level small car Alto to SUV Grand Vitara which are priced between ₹3.39 lakh and ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). | Photo Credit: BIJOY GHOSH

Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said it has hiked prices of its vehicles across models by about 1.1 %.

In December last year, the company had said it would hike prices of its vehicles to offset the impact of rising input costs and make provisions to update the model range to conform to stricter emission norms which will kick in from April 2023.

"An estimated weighted average of increase across models stands at around 1.1%. This indicative figure is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from January 16, 2023," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The company sells a range of vehicles starting from entry-level small car Alto to SUV Grand Vitara which are priced between ₹3.39 lakh and ₹19.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

