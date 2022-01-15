Business

Maruti Suzuki raises vehicle prices again

Maruti Suzuki on Saturday announced its fourth price increase during the current fiscal across models, to mitigate the impact of the increase in input costs.

“The weighted average price increase in ex-showroom prices (Delhi) across models is 1.7%. The new prices are effective from today i.e. 15th January, 2022,” it said in a filing. Last month, Maruti had said over the past year, vehicle costs had continued to be adversely impacted due to rising input costs, and it had become imperative to pass on some of the additional costs to customers via a price increase.


