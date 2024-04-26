Maruti Suzuki Q4 PAT grows 48% to ₹3,878 crore on higher sales, cost-cutting measures

April 26, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL). reported fourth-quarter net profit rose 47.8% to ₹3,877.8 crore compared with ₹2,623.6 crore in the year-earlier period.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was on account of higher sales volume, favourable commodity prices, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income,’ the company said in a filing.

During the quarter, the company registered a net sales of ₹36,697.5 crore against ₹30,821.8 crore in the same period of the previous year. In the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, MSIL sold a total of 5,84,031 vehicles, up 13.4% over the year-earlier period. For FY24, the company reported net profit of ₹13,209.4 crore, up 64% compared with ₹8,049.2 crore in FY23.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the year, the company registered net sales of ₹1,34,937.8 crore, up 19.9% over the previous year.

For the first time, the company surpassed the annual total sales milestone of 20 lakh units in FY24.

MSIL sold a total of 21,35,323 vehicles during the year, up 8.6% from the previous year.

The board has recommended the highest-ever dividend of ₹125 per share (face value of ₹5 per share) compared with ₹90 per share in FY23. The company’s share price declined 1.7% to ₹12,687.05 on the BSE on Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.