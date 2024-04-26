GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Maruti Suzuki Q4 PAT grows 48% to ₹3,878 crore on higher sales, cost-cutting measures

April 26, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational photo

Representational photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL). reported fourth-quarter net profit rose 47.8% to ₹3,877.8 crore compared with ₹2,623.6 crore in the year-earlier period.

“This was on account of higher sales volume, favourable commodity prices, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income,’ the company said in a filing. 

During the quarter, the company registered a net sales of ₹36,697.5 crore against ₹30,821.8 crore in the same period of the previous year. In the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, MSIL sold a total of 5,84,031 vehicles, up 13.4% over the year-earlier period. For FY24, the company reported net profit of ₹13,209.4 crore, up 64% compared with ₹8,049.2 crore in FY23. 

For the year, the company registered net sales of ₹1,34,937.8 crore, up 19.9% over the previous year.

For the first time, the company surpassed the annual total sales milestone of 20 lakh units in FY24. 

MSIL sold a total of 21,35,323 vehicles during the year, up 8.6% from the previous year.

The board has recommended the highest-ever dividend of ₹125 per share (face value of ₹5 per share) compared with ₹90 per share in FY23. The company’s share price declined 1.7% to ₹12,687.05 on the BSE on Friday.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.