ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti Suzuki net profit more than doubles on larger sales volume

July 31, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

Improved realisations, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income also spurred profit, says carmaker

The Hindu Bureau

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported first quarter net profit more than doubled to ₹2,485 crore from ₹1.012.8 crore in the year-earlier period.

“This was on account of large sales volume, improved realisations, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income,” the company said in a filing with the exchanges.

During the quarter ended June, India’s largest carmaker reported 27% higher net sales income of ₹30,845 crore.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The company sold a total of 4,98,030 units during the quarter, higher by 6.4% compared with the same period in the previous year.

Sales in the domestic market rose 9.1% to 434,812 units from the year-earlier period.

Export sales were lower at 63,218 units compared with 69,437 units.

The company said shortages of electronic components in the quarter resulted in 28,000 vehicles not being produced. Pending customer orders stood at about 355,000 units at the end of the quarter.The company said it was trying to serve those orders faster.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US