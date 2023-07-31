HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maruti Suzuki net profit more than doubles on larger sales volume

Improved realisations, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income also spurred profit, says carmaker

July 31, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. reported first quarter net profit more than doubled to ₹2,485 crore from ₹1.012.8 crore in the year-earlier period.

“This was on account of large sales volume, improved realisations, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income,” the company said in a filing with the exchanges.

During the quarter ended June, India’s largest carmaker reported 27% higher net sales income of ₹30,845 crore.

The company sold a total of 4,98,030 units during the quarter, higher by 6.4% compared with the same period in the previous year.

Sales in the domestic market rose 9.1% to 434,812 units from the year-earlier period.

Export sales were lower at 63,218 units compared with 69,437 units.

The company said shortages of electronic components in the quarter resulted in 28,000 vehicles not being produced. Pending customer orders stood at about 355,000 units at the end of the quarter.The company said it was trying to serve those orders faster.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.