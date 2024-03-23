Maruti Suzuki invests ₹2 crore in AI, ML start-up Amlgo Labs

March 23, 2024 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MUMBAI

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. on Saturday announced that it had invested more than ₹1.99 crore in Amlgo Labs Private Ltd., a technology-led start-up, for an equity stake of 6.44%.

The start-up operates in the area of data analytics, cloud engineering, Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), to assist companies in data-driven decision making.

The investment is being made through the Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund, which undertakes strategic investments in startups that exhibit high levels of technological innovation, the company said.

“Our investment in Amlgo Labs will help us to further strengthen quality of new models, using advanced analytics and machine learning,” Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

Ajay Yadav, Founder, Amlgo Labs Private Ltd said, “Combining our expertise in Data Analytics, Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence based solutions, with mentorship and networking opportunities offered by Maruti Suzuki, we will be able to further refine our offering.”

This is the second such investment by Maruti. Earlier it had invested in Sociograph Solutions in June 2022.