Maruti Suzuki India hikes vehicle prices

An estimated weighted average of increase across models is 0.45%, Suzuki said

January 16, 2024 12:19 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representational purposes only.

Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: AFP

Maruti Suzuki India on January 16 said it has increased prices of its entire model range with immediate effect.

An estimated weighted average of increase across models is 0.45%, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

This indicative figure is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from January 16, 2024, it added.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) sells a range of cars starting from Alto to Invicto, priced between ₹3.54-28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

