Maruti Suzuki hikes Ignis price by up to ₹27,000

February 24, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Special Arrangement

Special Arrangement | Photo Credit: WHEELS

Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it has increased prices of its premium compact model Ignis by up to ₹27,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) with the addition of new features.

The model is now being equipped with electronic stability programme (ESP) and Hill Hold Assist as standard feature across all the variants providing an added safety shield for customers, the country's largest carmaker said in a regulatory filing.

The Ignis is also compliant with the upcoming E20 and Real Driving Emission (RDE) norms, it added.

"The price change varies across trims and ranges up to ₹27,000 (ex-showroom - Delhi)," Maruti Suzuki India said.

The new prices are effective with immediate effect, it added.

