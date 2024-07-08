Maruti Suzuki dispatches 2 million vehicles via rail to promote green logistics

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL) said it had surpassed 2 million cumulative vehicle dispatches using railways towards its commitment to green logistics.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This feat makes Maruti Suzuki, India’s first automobile company to attain this eco-milestone,” the company said in a statement.

It said it had rapidly scaled up its vehicle dispatches through railways from 65,700 units in FY15 to 447,750 units in FY24. Today, the company dispatches vehicles to 20 destinations, serving over 450 cities using Indian railways.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL said, “With our production capacity nearly doubling from about 2 million units to 4 million units by FY31, we plan to augment the use of railways in vehicle dispatches, close to 35% over the next 7-8 years.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.