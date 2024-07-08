GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Maruti Suzuki dispatches 2 million vehicles via rail to promote green logistics

Published - July 08, 2024 09:25 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL) said it had surpassed 2 million cumulative vehicle dispatches using railways towards its commitment to green logistics.

“This feat makes Maruti Suzuki, India’s first automobile company to attain this eco-milestone,” the company said in a statement.

It said it had rapidly scaled up its vehicle dispatches through railways from 65,700 units in FY15 to 447,750 units in FY24. Today, the company dispatches vehicles to 20 destinations, serving over 450 cities using Indian railways.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, MSIL said, “With our production capacity nearly doubling from about 2 million units to 4 million units by FY31, we plan to augment the use of railways in vehicle dispatches, close to 35% over the next 7-8 years.”  

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.