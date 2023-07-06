Maruti Suzuki commences exports of compact SUV Fronx

July 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

Maruti Suzuki India said it had begun exports of the newly introduced compact SUV Fronx. The first batch of 556 vehicles was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai, and Pipavav Ports to destinations in Latin America, West Asia and Africa, the automaker said. “The newly launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans,” said MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi.

“Aligned with the Government of India’s efforts towards Make in India, we are focussed to lead the export of cars manufactured in India. With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.