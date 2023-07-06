HamberMenu
Maruti Suzuki commences exports of compact SUV Fronx

July 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Maruti Suzuki Fronx | Photo Credit: File photo

Maruti Suzuki India said it had begun exports of the newly introduced compact SUV Fronx. The first batch of 556 vehicles was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai, and Pipavav Ports to destinations in Latin America, West Asia and Africa, the automaker said. “The newly launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans,” said MD & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi.

“Aligned with the Government of India’s efforts towards Make in India, we are focussed to lead the export of cars manufactured in India. With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets,” he said.

