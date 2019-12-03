Maruti Suzuki cars to cost more from January

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Tuesday said it would hike prices across its vehicle range from January 2020. However, the company did not disclose the quantum of the increase.

“Over the past year, the cost of the company’s vehicles has been impacted adversely due to increase in various input costs. Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the additional cost to customers through a price increase across various models in January 2020,” the carmaker said in a communique to the stock exchanges.

The company added that the increase in prices would vary for different models.

The move to increase prices comes at a time when the automobile industry is reeling under a slowdown in demand, mainly due to poor consumer sentiment, as well as the move to switch over to vehicles that are compliant with the new BS-VI norms, which take effect from April next year.