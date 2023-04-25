ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti says its entire fleet now is BS6 Phase II compliant

April 25, 2023 10:58 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

During this upgrade, Maruti Suzuki has also been equipping its cars with ESC, a leading safety feature globally

The Hindu Bureau

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. has announced the upgradation of its entire range of vehicles to meet the Bharat Stage 6 Phase II emission regulations. 

“All Maruti Suzuki hatchbacks, sedans, MPVs, SUVs and commercial vehicles are now compliant with the new BS6 Phase-II Real Driving Emissions (RDE) regulations, alongside being compatible with E20 fuel as well,” the company said in a statement.

“The new RDE-compliant Maruti Suzuki cars feature an enhanced On-board Diagnostics (OBD) system to monitor emission control systems of the car in real-time and will notify drivers in case of any malfunction,” the statement added.

C. V. Raman, Chief Technical Officer, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., said, “The Government of India’s drive to incorporate the new BS6 Phase II norms will go a long way in controlling emissions from vehicles over their entire lifespan.”

During this upgrade, Maruti Suzuki has also been equipping its cars with ESC, a leading safety feature globally, he said adding “With this, Maruti Suzuki cars and SUVs are now safer than ever before and better for the environment, as well.”

Maruti Suzuki has an offering of 15 vehicles ranging from Hatchbacks, Sedans, SUVs, MUVs and commercial vehicle. It recently introduced its SUV Fronx and will soon roll out off-roader Jimny SUV in India. 

