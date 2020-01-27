Maruti raises prices by up to ₹10,000

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Monday announced an increase of up to ₹10,000 for select models as it looks to offset increasing input cost.

The company had, in the last month, said that it would hike prices for various products from January onwards. It, however, had not disclosed the quantum of the increase.

In a statement, Maruti Suzuki said it had “announced a price change for select models owing to an increase in input costs.”

“The price change varies across models and ranges from 0% to 4.7% (ex-Showroom Delhi). The new prices are effective from January 27, 2020,” it added.

Following the announcement, the price of entry level model Alto will go up in the range of ₹6,000-₹9,000, for the S-Presso prices would rise between ₹1,500 and ₹8,000 and for WagonR it will be in the ₹1,500-₹4,000 range. The price of the Ertiga will go up by between ₹4,000 and ₹10,000, Baleno will become pricier by ₹3,000 to ₹8,000 while and XL6’s price will go up by up to ₹5,000 (all prices ex-showroom Delhi).