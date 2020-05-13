Maruti profit skids as sales take a hit

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday posted a year-on-year decline of 27.7% in consolidated net profit to ₹1,322.3 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, on account of lower sales volume and higher promotion expenses.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹1,830.8 crore in the January-March 2019 quarter.

Revenue from operations stood at ₹17,187.3 crore, down 20.6% from the year- ago period.

The company said it sold a total of 3,85,025 vehicles during the fourth quarter, lower by 16% over the same period previous year. In the domestic market, the sales were down 16% to 3,60,428 vehicles, while exports fell nearly 17% to 24,597 vehicles, the company said.

While it has cut its planned capital expenditure to ₹2,700 crore for the current year from the ₹4,000 crore in 2019-20, its chairman R. C. Bhargava said for the long-term, the company is confident of growth prospects in the country.

Talking to reporters via video conferencing, Mr. Bhargava added that currently there were so many uncertainties that there was no point speculating when demand will recover. “...these relate to production, supply, demand, financing, affordability... a whole number of factors will go into it. How the economy is going to recover. Car sales can’t happen in big numbers if the GDP is down to 2% or 1%.”

Asked if the company is planning to cut employee salaries, Mr. Bhargava answered in the negative. Further, he added though current safety protocols at the factories were ‘resulting in little bit lower productivity and lower output and will have an impact in increasing the overhead costs of production,’ Maruti Suzuki at present had no plans of passing on these costs to the customers.

Amid calls from industry for a GST rate cut on automobiles, Mr. Bhargava said now may not be the right time for it. “... at least for the next month or two months, the production volume of all automobile makers is going to be very low.

“And, at this point, the GST cut won’t make sense. It will become relevant when production can actually be increased to much higher levels, and where the supply is going to be in excess of the demand,” he said.

Talking about the supply side issues, he said that 100% of the components need to be available for assembling a car, meaning that all the vendors have to be able to work without interruption. “Now, unfortunately many of our vendors and their vendors are located in areas which do not permit industrial activity because they are in containment zones...and that is the kind of problem one has first in getting supplies for production because the vendor is not able to produce.”

Additionally, he added that the vendors have the same problem as Maruti Suzuki regarding manpower as much of his manpower has gone away to the villages. “....And, I don’t think that the problem in the sense of workers not wanting to come… I think the problems they encounter are in the regulatory environment, which makes movement difficult.”

Mr. Bhargava further said that of the one-third of Maruti Suzuki dealers that have opened so far, 60% are in rural areas and gradually remaining 2,000 dealers are expected to open as well.

The auto major said its board has recommended a dividend of ₹60 per share for 2019-20.

Further, the company said that its board has approved supply of another product — a derivative model of Vitara Brezza — to Toyota Kirloskar Motor. This will be in addition to supply of the derivative model of Baleno which started last year.