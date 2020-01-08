Maruti output rises for second month in a row

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday said it had increased vehicle production for the second month in a row in December by 7.88% to almost 1.16 lakh units.

The increase in output in November and December comes after nine consecutive months of decline in production amid slowdown in domestic demand.

In a regulatory filing, the carmaker said it had produced over 1.07 lakh units in December 2018. The production of compact segment cars, including the new WagonR, Celerio, Ignis, Swift, Baleno and Dzire, was up nearly 41% to 62,448 units. Likewise, the company produced 19,825 units under the utility vehicle segment, including Gypsy, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga, XL-6 and the S-Cross. This is 20.6% more than theproduction in December 2018.

Production of mini segment cars — Alto, S-Presso, the old WagonR — however, dipped 9.5% to 25,613 units, the company said. Maruti Suzuki produced 894 units of its mid-size sedan Ciaz, which was 41% less than the number produced in the year-ago month.

For vans — Eeco and Omni — production dipped by a little over 62% to 6,182 units compared with December 2018. Production of its light commercial vehicle Super Carry, on the other hand, increased 81% to 987 units in December 2019 from the year-ago month.