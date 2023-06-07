Maruti introduces off-roader iconic Jimny at starting price of ₹12.74 lakh

June 07, 2023 12:30 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST - MUMBAI

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has announced the introduction of off-roader Jimny at a starting price of ₹12,74,000. The Jimny will be available for deliveries starting Wednesday at all NEXA showrooms in the country.

The company said Jimny (5-door) will be available in Zeta and Alpha variants with Automatic and Manual transmission choices for customers.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “We are privileged to introduce the legendary Jimny, a symbol of adventure, into the Indian market. With its timeless design and exceptional off-road capabilities powered by Suzuki’s ALLGRIP PRO (4WD) technology, the Jimny has been breaking stereotypes for over 5 decades since its global debut in 1970.”

“The launch of Jimny (5-door) marks an exhilarating milestone in our SUV portfolio and will play an important role in our goal of becoming the country’s largest SUV maker,” he said.

He said India will serve as the mother plant for the Jimny (5-door) and will be the first market for its launch.

“This truly reaffirms our commitment to Make-In-India for the world.” he further added.