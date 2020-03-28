Maruti, Hyundai Motor to help govt. with ventilators, masks

Following requests from the government, two of the biggest passenger vehicle makers in India — Maruti Suzuki and Hyundai Motor — on Saturday announced plans to help scale up the production of ventilators, masks and other protective equipment in the country.

Market leader Maruti Suzuki said that it had entered into an arrangement with AgVa Healthcare — an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators.

”At the request of the Government of India, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL) examined its ability to assist in the production of ventilators, masks and other protective equipment... MSIL would work with AgVa Healthcare to rapidly scale up production of ventilators. The intention is to reach a volume of 10,000 units per month,” it said in a statement.

Order from Korea

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motor India, said it had ordered COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits from South Korea, which can help serve over 25,000 people. “After receiving the shipment the kits will be distributed in consultation with the Centre and State governments to hospitals in affected areas,” it said.

Maruti Suzuki said while AgVa Healthcare would be responsible for the technology, performance and related matters for all the ventilators produced and sold by them, the carmaker would use its suppliers to produce the required volume of components and use its experience and knowledge to upgrade systems for the production and quality control of the higher volumes.