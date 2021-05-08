Maruti extends maintenance shutdown till May 16

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki on Saturday announced extending its maintenance shutdown by a week till May 16 following rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

“This is to inform you that the maintenance shutdown, which was till the 9th May, is being extended till 16th May keeping in view the current pandemic situation. Some activities will continue in the plants,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

It added that Suzuki Motor Gujarat, owned by Suzuki Motor Corp., had taken a similar decision.

The company had last month announced advancing its bi-annual maintenance by a month to May 1-May 9. It added the shutdown of its factories in Haryana would make oxygen available for medical needs.

In April, the company had produced almost1.6 lakh vehicles. There was zero production in April 2020 due to the pandemic-related national lockdown.