Maruti expects sales to pick up in second half of FY21

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki expects sales in the second half of the current fiscal to reach last year’s level, and 2021-22 to be a ‘better year’.
“The economy in rural areas is quite robust, thanks to a good Rabi harvest and the expected normal monsoons. Tractor sales are already higher than last year’s. Our sales in the rural areas are growing faster than in urban areas. We are hoping that in the second half of 2020-21, sales may near the performance of last year and 2021-22 should be better...,” chairman R. C. Bhargava said in the annual report.
In his address to shareholders, Maruti Suzuki’s MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said after the lifting of the lockdown, the company was witnessing some recovery in demand. However, he added that it was too early to judge whether the demand was only pent up or really starting to recover.
The biggest challenge, Mr. Ayukawa said, was to ramp up production of vehicles amid manpower shortages and the local lockdowns in different States or cities affecting the supply of components and delivery of vehicles at dealerships.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath