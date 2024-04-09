ADVERTISEMENT

Maruti adds 1 lakh unit capacity at Manesar plant

April 09, 2024 08:55 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. | Photo Credit: KAMAL NARANG

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. on Tuesday commissioned another vehicle assembly line at its Manesar facility, thus adding capacity of 100,000 units per annum.

ADVERTISEMENT

This assembly line has been added to the existing Plant-A of the 3 manufacturing plants at Manesar. With this, the total manufacturing capability at Manesar will go up to 900,000 vehicles per annum, the company said in a statement.

Several best-selling vehicles like Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Celerio are manufactured at this facility.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “We aim to nearly double our capacity to 4 million vehicles per annum over the next 7-8 years and this capacity addition of 100,000 vehicles per year is a step towards this goal. It will help us serve our customers faster and enhance our overall capability to manufacture up to 23.5 lakh units per annum.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US