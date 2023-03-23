ADVERTISEMENT

Mars Wrigley elevates India head Kalpesh Parmar to lead Asian business

March 23, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - New Delhi

Kalpesh Parmar, who was heading the Indian business, would now lead Mars Wrigley's Asia operations with immediate effect

PTI

Kalpesh Parmar is the new general manager for Asia business of Mars Wrigley | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Global confectionery major Mars Wrigley on Thursday announced top-level management changes in its Indian operations with the elevation of Kalpesh Parmar as General Manager for Asia business.

Mr. Parmar, who was heading the Indian business, would now lead the company's Asia operations with immediate effect. Mars has roped in Tamer Kadry as the new Country General Manager of India, to replace Mr. Parmar.

"In his new role, Parmar will oversee 20 diverse markets in the Mars Wrigley Asia portfolio. He will lead business operations of the chocolate, gum, and fruity confections segments across all Asia markets as well as the pet nutrition segment in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong," it said.

Mr. Parmar joined the India business in January 2020.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kadry is currently Vice President of New Markets & Future Growth, Global Emerging Markets (GEM) region, Mars Wrigley, and was formerly the CFO of GEM. He has spent more than two decades in Mars.

"India is one the fastest growing markets for Mars and I am looking forward to leading Mars Wrigley's India business and delivering on our sustainability commitments along with an incredible India leadership team and passionate associates," Mr. Kadry said on his appointment.

Mars Wrigley competes with global manufacturers in India as Mondelez, Nestle and Ferrero. It owns brands as Galaxy, Snickers, M&M's, Doublemint, Oribit, Boomer, Skittles, Solano, Pim Pom lollypop, etc.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US